12 days of dreaming of a White Christmas

FAIRYWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Christmas is less than two weeks away and suddenly things are warming up. But colder air should arrive right around the holiday. So, can we have a back to back white Christmas? An official white Christmas occurs when at least one inch of snow depth is measured Christmas morning. That happened last year after 1.1 inches of snow fell Christmas Eve. How hard is it to have a white Christmas? Here are some stats from the National Weather Service in Kansas City.
Since 1888
1) 26 times 1+ inches of snow were measured on Christmas Day. That’s roughly every 5 years including last year.
2) 10-inches is the deepest snow depth measured on Christmas Day back in 1918
3) 17 times, at least an inch of snow fell on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. That happens roughly every 8 years including last year.
4) 7-inches is the largest snow total for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Remember the Christmas blizzard of 2009?
So, if you count all the white Christmas days in 130 years of record keeping, the Kansas City area, climatologically speaking, has about a 15 to 25-percent chance of realizing the Christmas dream. Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration here’s how we stack up against other parts of the country.
Statistically the odds are stacked against us for having a back to back white Christmas. The weather prediction computer models are not helping either. Below I’ve posted the European Weather Model outlook through the morning of December 24th. Why the European? So far, this Autumn, it’s handled potential snowfall better than the American (GFS) model.
The European model is also picking up on colder, more active weather pattern returning for the end of the year. It features at least three fast moving storms in the central plains between December 23rd and December 27th. These storms come as the European model predicts much colder air will plunge into the northern and central plains.
Along with that colder air comes at least three, fasting moving disturbances that could create enough lift in the atmosphere to spread light snow across the region. So, I’m telling you there’s a chance and it’s happened before. In fact, it happened, not so long ago, in 2012 when there was a snow depth of 1-inch Christmas morning and the very next year, 2013, there was 4-inches of snow on the ground Christmas Day.
So, at this point, a white Christmas may not be likely, but at least there is enough of a chance to keep the dream of a white Christmas alive.
