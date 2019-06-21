storm damage

This tree toppled over near 61st Terrace and Wornall Road in Kansas City.

 (Clare Otto/KCTV5 News)

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Damaging wind, hail and heavy rain are impacting the metro Friday morning.

All the activity has triggered flash flood warnings for multiple counties.

Areas along the Kansas River in Kansas City, Kansas, are under substantial amounts of water. Flooding has also been reported along Southwest Boulevard and 31st Street.

A broken water main on 95th Street and Lowell Avenue in Overland Park added to the flooding that is happening there. The city advised drivers to avoid the area.

KCP&L is reporting thousands of outages throughout the Kansas City area.

