FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Damaging wind, hail and heavy rain are impacting the metro Friday morning.
Standing on the 10th St. bridge watching the storm come in from the West. pic.twitter.com/rKz3gkNZ82— Michael Ross (@KCTVPhotog_Ross) June 21, 2019
All the activity has triggered flash flood warnings for multiple counties.
Areas along the Kansas River in Kansas City, Kansas, are under substantial amounts of water. Flooding has also been reported along Southwest Boulevard and 31st Street.
Several vehicles flooded on Roanoke Rd and 31st due to a water main break. Water is going down now, but intersection still blocked. And there’s a dude fishing in the street. What a chaotic morning. pic.twitter.com/nPXeJEFCr3— Leslie Aguilar (@LeslieKCTV5) June 21, 2019
A broken water main on 95th Street and Lowell Avenue in Overland Park added to the flooding that is happening there. The city advised drivers to avoid the area.
KCP&L is reporting thousands of outages throughout the Kansas City area.
