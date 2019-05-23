Jefferson City Tornado Damage - Brad Stephens - 01.jpg

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – As residents of Jefferson City begin cleaning up after a destructive tornado, officials have issued a curfew for parts of the city slammed by the storm.

Mayor Carrie Tergin issued the curfew Thursday afternoon, and it goes into effect beginning at 9 p.m., running until 5 a.m. Friday. The curfew covers the area between Lafayette and Madison Streets stretching from the Missouri River to Stadium Boulevard.

Under the terms of the curfew, residents must be off public streets and sidewalks and out of public spaces within the affected area.

Essential services personnel, including EMS, firefighters, police, military and utility workers, are exempt from the curfew, as are members of the media. Repair crews can also be out in the area.

The mayor noted in the announcement of the curfew that it may stretch for additional days if officials determine it is needed.

