GOLDEN CITY, MO (KCTV) – Three lives were lost in the small Missouri town of Golden City as the vicious storm system tore across the state Wednesday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms 86-year-old Kenneth Harris and 83-year-old Opal Harris died in the twister. The couple was found 200 yards from their residence.
Meanwhile, 56-year-old Betty Berg died and her 56-year-old husband, Mark Berg, was seriously hurt in their mobile home.
People in Golden City, which is about 45 minutes northeast of Joplin, and in other areas hit by the storm had to wait until it was light outside to see the extent of the damage.
In Barton County #Missouri, the storms overnight tore through towns, demolished homes and sadly left three people dead. pic.twitter.com/7bw7WrU7YI— Caroline Sweeney (@CarolineKCTV5) May 23, 2019
Neighbors of some of the victims told KCTV5 News they are simply too distraught to talk right now.
Storms continued in the area Thursday morning, keeping the sun from really coming through the clouds, though it was still easy to see how imposing all the damage is.
The sun is fighting the constant rain here in Barton County #MO. It is relentless. #mowx @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/AGrnPiLdVi— Caroline Sweeney (@CarolineKCTV5) May 23, 2019
Crews of people showed up homes early Thursday morning in an attempt to begin the cleanup.
In many cases, not only was there damage to a house, but massive farm equipment was destroyed as well.
An update from Golden City, MO. These farm families will also have to recover equipment and their homes. #mowx @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/LM00VK4lSH— Caroline Sweeney (@CarolineKCTV5) May 23, 2019
While some were facing a loss of their livelihoods, others were dealing with losing their homes and belongings.
William Weiser went to what was left of his parents’ home Thursday. He told KCTV5 News that Wednesday night they only came back for the essentials.
“We got a lot of the family pictures – what we could salvage – and that’s all we dealt with last night.”
