Chiefs forecast for Thursday night’s game against Chargers

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Scattered rain showers through the afternoon will taper off by the time the Chiefs take the field at Arrowhead. There might be a lingering drop or two during the first half and an isolated snowflake or two is not out of the question but the bigger worry for fans and players will be the blustery north winds and the cold air that will make the evening very uncomfortable for anyone not prepared. With second half temperatures falling into the lower 30s and winds gusting to 25 MPH Wind Chill temperatures will be in the lower 20s to upper teens. Take a few extra layers of clothing and don’t forget your hand and feet warmers as you cheer the Chiefs on to victory!
