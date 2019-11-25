FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- We are still tracking three storms that will impact a large part of the United States between Tuesday and Saturday. The first storm is strengthening Monday afternoon over the Rocky Mountains. This means a major winter storm is still expected to impact the upper Midwest Tuesday and Wednesday.
The winter storm warnings have been expanded and high wind warnings have replaced high wind watches across the southern plains. Here are the latest advisories, watches and warnings valid as of Monday afternoon.
Six to 10 inches of snow are expected to fall in the winter storm warned area shaded in pink. Winter storm watches are shaded in blue across northern Iowa and Minnesota. Look for these areas to be upgraded to a winter storm warning by Monday night.
Powerful jet stream winds aloft will be pushed downward toward earth’s surface. This downward momentum will help to create wind gusts near 55 miles per hour Tuesday afternoon across southern plains. Winds that strong are just under the criteria for severe thunderstorm winds but in this case, even without rain and thunder, there could be isolated wind damage in the high wind warned area.
At the same time, a warm front will be moving north across Kansas and Missouri Tuesday morning. Scattered showers and areas of drizzle are possible along the warm front. Here’s what radar may look like Tuesday morning.
The warm front is associated with a strong area of low pressure that will move into southern Iowa Tuesday afternoon. Relatively drier air will wrap into the center of the storm from the south or southeast. This dry air will eventually sink creating a zone of sunny skies. This area is commonly referred to as the dry slot.
Temperatures Tuesday could soar into the mid-60s under a cloud free sky over much of Missouri. Winds in the “dry slot” will be gusty and out of the south. At the same time, colder west to west northwest winds will blow into the system potentially setting the stage for severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center, seeing this set up, has placed most of Missouri in a rare November slight risk, the area shaded in yellow on the map below.
Severe weather isn’t unheard of in Missouri in November. Even tornadoes are possible in late November. A deadly tornado hit southeast Springfield the day after Thanksgiving in 1991. There will be a small threat of tornadoes with Tuesday’s set up but there will be a bigger risk of damaging straight-line winds and hail. This dynamic system will also bring a snowstorm to the northern plains.
Look at the large amount of real estate impacted with snow. Denver to Minneapolis could experience accumulating snowfall. That snow means difficult travel in Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning. There still appears to be a break Wednesday. A chance for the northern plains to dig out and a chance for a day of travel free of weather worries, especially if you are travel south. But it won’t last long. Below you will see the radar simulation for Thanksgiving and once again it will snow in the northern plains.
This time the snow may get a little closer to Kansas City. It appears the metro could see a snow and sleet mix Thursday morning before the precipitation changes to all rain Thanksgiving afternoon. It will be a cold rain with highs struggling to reach the upper 30s.
How much snow will fall? Kansas City and surrounding areas will likely see around an inch of snow. But areas north and northwest of Kansas and Missouri could see quite a bit more. Below is a map to use as guidance as to how much snow could fall. The amounts won’t be exact but will likely be in the ballpark for snow accumulations.
Remember at the start of this blog I said we are tracking three storms. The above map shows possible snowfall for the first two storms. The third storm will impact most of the United States between Friday and Saturday.
There are a lot of questions surrounding the weekend. Questions such as how warm will it be? How cold will it be? Will most of the precipitation fall as rain or snow? There’s still time to iron out the third storm. But for now, the first two storms are on track, on track to cause some travel headaches toward Thanksgiving.
