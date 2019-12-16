FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – It is Monday afternoon and the snow is coming down! It should finally taper this evening, but not before another inch of snow falls and sticks on untreated surfaces.
Today’s snow was the second and last wave of our first significant snowstorm of the 2019-2020 snowfall season. Looking at radar images from over the weekend, I noticed the first snowflakes of the weekend storm in Atchison County, Kansas Saturday night around 9.
25 hours later, Sunday night around 10, the snowflakes finally stopped falling. We got about an eight-hour break before round two moved in this morning.
This snowstorm was the perfect combination of cold air near the surface coming in contact with a layer of warm, moist air just above. The cold air mass converged with the warm air mass right over eastern Kansas and western Missouri. This was the perfect recipe for an all-day Sunday.
The heaviest bands of snow set up just southwest of and southeast of Kansas City. The graphic below is a look at Doppler Radar estimated snowfall totals between Saturday night at 9 and this afternoon.
Bands of heavier snow can set up near sharp temperature differences. It’s possible it happened in our weekend storm. Notice the dark blue areas of heavy snow close, or very close, to the areas of light or no snow. This is probably near the zone where cold air was bumping up against warm air. The areas on the map below where there is little, or no snow had sleet or freezing drizzle.
Meanwhile, closer to Kansas City, there was likely a thick slab of cold air that extended from the surface all the way into the atmosphere where snowflakes grow. In this case, the layer of cold probably cranked out snowflakes with little effort. Below is a sample of some of the snowfall totals from around the region.
Let us know if you had a slightly higher total. Four to six inches of snow seems to be average of what we saw from the weekend storm. Officially, KCI picked up a little more than three inches of snow from the latest storm. That means we are now ahead of the average snowfall amount at this point of the snowfall season by almost two inches, but still behind last year.
I don’t expect these numbers to change between now and the end of the year. The extended forecast calls for above average temperatures through the end of the month. That means a better chance for rain than snow between now and New Year’s Eve, if it rains at all. Rain chances look extremely low through this weekend as the weather pattern produces several silent nights as we head toward Christmas.
