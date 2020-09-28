FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - October arrives this week and that means it’s time to talk Fall color.
What’s the forecast this Autumn? Are we going to have amazing color like two years ago or will it be more like last year, good but not great? The last two years we’ve enlisted the help of Wendy Sangster of the Missouri Department of Conservation. Sangster’s outlooks have been spot on and she was up to the challenge this year to provide another year of insight to spotting Fall color around the Kansas City area.
Out of the gate, Sangster says the some of the leaves are turning ahead of schedule this year. She says it could mean some of the trees are stressed. A recent 15-day dry spell could be to blame. Perhaps it was our wet Spring.
That might have produced some fungus. Sangster says she’s noticed some fungal disease on leaves. One of the most common fungus diseases is Anthracnose. This leads to early browning or early color change in some trees but it’s often not dramatic. And Sangster’s noticed something else, Oak leaf gall mites, part of a natural cycle, are showing up on many leaves. What do gall mites look like? Here’s a picture.
Any fungus or mite will impact fall color, but Sangster says don’t fret. She says recent weather conditions have been generally good for color. A cycle of sunny days and cool nights is best for color production. Remember with cooler weather and less sunlight, the tree’s chlorophyll breaks down leaving other chemicals that cause color change.
Bright colors are more likely when there are sunny autumn days because sunshine activates the sugars in the leaves and cool temperatures at night, trap the sugars, enhancing fall color. Sangster predicts maple trees will be especially colorful this Autumn. She’s also seeing good color in Honey Locust, Ash and Walnut trees. Bright reds and maroon colored leaves may be especially vibrant over the next few weeks.
Sangster says historically the leaves are changing just a little earlier this year and she predicts an earlier peak, perhaps as early as mid-October but it could last into late October. So what’s her overall grade for Autumn color this year. Sangster says, “it could be a really good year, maybe not as great as two years ago but somewhere between a B+ and an A-.
So it appears Mother Nature won’t disappoint this year. Now if we can just avoid a big windstorm or a heavy rain. That would knock most of the leaves off the trees and put an abrupt end to what could be a colorful middle of October. Don’t forget to share your pictures with us. Post them on our KCTV5 News Facebook page or email your pictures to the weather department; weather@kctv5.com We would love to show them on air.
