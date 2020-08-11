Let’s not bury the lead in this weather blog. If you’re ready for another cooler, less humid air-mass, you’re in luck. This weekend, specifically Sunday afternoon, we will be tracking a cold front that will bring another shot of September-like air into Kansas City. The front will bring with it a 30% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
But perhaps more importantly the front ushers in some cooler, less humid air. At this point, it appears we are in store for some afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s next week and overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. And we’re not just talking about the cooler weather lasting a day or two. This time, cooler than average temperatures could take us right up to the start of the final week of August.
Of course, cooler air often comes with drier air, and drier air typically means less rain. Since large areas of high pressure can mean extended sunny days and clear nights, it stands to reason that the extended 8 to 14-day rainfall outlook also favors below average rainfall across Kansas City and much of the nation.
The cooler air will be especially welcome. Why? Because the next few days look warm and very humid. For instance, tomorrow (Wednesday) really is a case of, “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.” The high Wednesday is forecast to reach the mid to upper 80s but a soupy airmass will make it feel like 95 to 100 degrees. Here’s a peek at Wednesday’s feels like temperatures.
One last item to cover before I wrap up this blog. Yesterday’s derecho that caused widespread wind damage across the northern plains. Check out the Storm Prediction Center’s Storm Reports map for Monday, August 10th. That’s more than 800 reports of wind damage and most of those reports came in the path of the derecho.
Here’s how the SPC summarized yesterday’s event, “An intense derecho moved from far southeastern South Dakota into Ohio yesterday (8/10/20). This derecho traveled approximately 700 miles in 14 hours and produced widespread damaging wind gusts over 74 mph (65kts) & several over 90 mph in central Iowa. Below is an animation of the path of the derecho. The wind speeds I show below are taken from the select cities almanac pages citing peak wind gusts at that exact site. It doesn’t take into account areas just a few miles away where the winds could have been stronger.
Derechos, by definition, should travel more than 250 miles with winds topping 58 mph with several well separated wind gusts topping 75 mph. Yesterday’s event easily fit the criteria. The northern plains and much of the mid-west experiences one to two derechos every year. That was certainly worthy of leading this blog but so is some unseasonably cool air, that’s why I covered them both. Have a great week and stay as cool as you can.
