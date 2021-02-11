FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- We're about to jump in the deep end of the pool in terms of temperature and wind chill.
The evening hours will remain overcast while a northeast wind blows in at a steady 10 mph pace.
Temperatures will fall into the single digits by the mid-evening hours while wind chills at that time slip below zero, making for a bitterly cold evening.
The overnight hours will have area temperatures falling to near zero by daybreak, as wind chill temperatures slip to nearly -15 degrees.
Expect a frigid Friday with highs in the single digits, followed by the coldest air yet in this cold snap with low temperatures each morning dropping below 0. That will create wind chills in the range of -15 to -30 degrees.
The cold will be dangerous, so plan carefully if you have intentions of venturing outside.
