FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Nearly all forms of Winter Weather could strike the Kansas City area over the next 36 hours as cold air also invades the Midwest.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow are all possible and will have the potential to make travel uneasy through the end of the day Thursday.
Overnight Tuesday, temperatures will slip below freezing after midnight, so expect slippery roads by Wednesday morning. The freezing drizzle will stay mostly over the KC metro and central Missouri through the morning.
Wednesday will be a nasty day to be outside as all types of winter weather will make travel unpleasant and, in some cases, dangerous. The afternoon high on Wednesday will only reach the middle 30s which is almost 30 degrees below normal.
Snow and freezing drizzle will begin Wednesday over central Missouri into eastern Kansas and persist through Thursday morning.
The heaviest snowfall will occur Wednesday overnight over northern Missouri, where two to three inches will be possible by Thursday afternoon.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. Residents can expect mixed precipitation and total snow accumulations of one to three inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
With these conditions, the Missouri Department of Transportation is advising that drivers should plan on slippery road conditions and hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
MoDOT also suggests that drivers remember to leave home early to give themselves plenty of time and to slow down and use caution while traveling.
