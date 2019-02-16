More winter weather is on the way Saturday night. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire viewing area until early Sunday morning. We should expect to see more snow Saturday evening and overnight and there may be some areas that see up to a tenth of an inch of freezing drizzle. Roads are expected to become slick and hazardous all across the area, at times, during the overnight hours.
Our next chance of snow is moving into Kansas City. This area of new snow, is easily seen on our radar and satellite maps as of early Saturday evening.
This first area of energy will pass early Saturday evening. There may be a lull followed by a wider, better developed area of snow and freezing drizzle that develops late Saturday night and lasts through early Sunday morning. High resolution data reveals a moderate band of snow expected in the Kansas City metro between 10 PM Saturday and 3 AM, Sunday. Here is what that area of snow may look like on Live Power Doppler later Saturday night.
During the overnight hours, as the snow begins to taper, there is a chance for slightly warmer air to be drawn into the system. This could result in some very light freezing drizzle mixing in with the snow between 3 AM and 6 AM. High resolution data hints at an area of freezing precipitation south of Kansas City. It may not be a lot but keep it in mind if you are travelling late Saturday night and very early Sunday morning. There is a chance the wintry weather lingers until mid-morning Sunday and that is also showing up on the high-resolution maps. All the precipitation should be out of the area by noon, Sunday.
So the big question is how much snow will we see Saturday night? I am posting my new snow and ice outlook below. Take a look at the map. Below the graphic I will explain why I am leaning this direction with the snowfall and ice totals.
I think the heaviest snow will fall north of highway 36 Saturday night. There will be colder air overnight in northern Missouri and less of a chance for warmer air to mix in with the precipitation. So from St. Joe to Chillicothe to Bethany to Maryville, two inches of snow will be common. But some areas could pick up three, even four inches of snow. Along the I-70 corridor, there is a chance for a dusting to two inches of snow.
If more sleet and freezing drizzle mixes in with the snow, then snowfall totals will likely be an inch or less. If the precipitation can remain snow all night, then Kansas City and surrounding metro cities may end up with closer to two inches of snow. Farther south in places such as Ottawa, Harrisonville and Clinton, the chance to see freezing drizzle is higher. These areas will likely see less than an inch of snow and could see as much as a tenth of an inch of ice. And guess what, we are not done with snow chances.
Take a look at the 7-day forecast and you will see another chance of snow on Tuesday and another storm next Saturday.
Winter has really let us have it this year after a number of easy winters. When will it end? Let’s not answer that yet. For now, let’s concentrate on getting through Saturday night’s Winter Weather Advisory that will expire early Sunday morning.
