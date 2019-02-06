(KCTV) - This is certainly not the evening or night to be out on area roads. It’s not safe thanks to a combination of freezing rain and frozen streets, sidewalks, parking lots and driveways.
Our winter storm continues to evolve. Freezing mist and drizzle will continue through the evening. The National Weather Service has expended and lengthened the Winter Weather Advisory. The advisory now includes most of Missouri and Kansas. The advisory is now in effect until noon Thursday.
The freezing precipitation is the result of warmer air above the surface overrunning a shallow, below freezing, air mass that is nestled up next to the ground. For instance, a snapshot of the airmass this afternoon shows temperatures around 50-degrees at 5,000 feet off above the surface. But the surface temperature is in the mid-20s.
The overrunning set up will continue through tonight and the drizzle is expected to increase to freezing rain around 9 p.m. as a wave of energy currently in Oklahoma tracks toward Kansas City.
Here is a look at the early afternoon satellite and the developing area of freezing rain and sleet.
So here is an updated timeline for the wintry precipitation that we expect tonight and early Thursday. The worst of the weather will move in tonight after 9 p.m. I expect the Thursday morning commute to be slow and slippery thanks to the combination of freezing rain changing to sleet and ending as a quick burst of snow.
New computer guidance is picking up on the wave of energy in Oklahoma. Guidance suggests this area will grow and increase later tonight. So far, parts of the area have picked up an 1/8 to a 1/4” of freezing rain and freezing drizzle. A little farther southeast of Kansas City, near Warrensburg, closer to 3/10ths of an inch of ice has fallen so far.
More freezing rain is expected tonight. But how much more? Here is a possible worst-case scenario depicted by one computer model.
A couple of things to keep in mind about the above map. A half inch of ice would create all kinds of problems and potential power outages, BUT some of this could fall as sleet, and sleet doesn’t stick to power lines. That would reduce the ice accumulation this model predicts.
Also, the precipitation is changing to snow early Thursday. This computer data may not be modeling that changeover well. So realistically what can we expect? I would say an additional tenth to quarter inch of ice is possible overnight and the best location for this to happen is south and southeast of Kansas City. We will keep you updated as this winter storm evolves tonight. Keep checking in with our website and if you don’t have it, download our free mobile app. Stay safe or better yet stay home.
