FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A winter storm is rounding into shape as we head into Tuesday evening. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of Missouri and Kansas. Meantime, there is a Winter Storm Warning that covers half of Oklahoma and the Interstate 44 corridor through Missouri. Here’s a look at real estate covered by weather alerts as of Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m.
As I said at the start of the blog, the winter storm is just getting started. It’s a potent upper level storm that was seen on our radar/satellite composite image spinning over New Mexico Tuesday afternoon. Snow was beginning to spread across west Texas.
At the same time, a large area of rain was drenching the Mid-Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys. We got a quick mix of sleet and snow from this fast-moving upper level spin early Tuesday. But we are waiting on the bigger feature for a bigger impact on Wednesday.
If you’re travelling Monday night, the impacts should be minimal. We could see a few snow showers and maybe some light freezing drizzle, but the bigger impact will start Wednesday morning as light snow moves into west-central Missouri and east-central Kansas.
The light snow will slowly spread north and should reach parts of metro Kansas City by noon on Wednesday. Just in time for the Super Bowl celebration through the streets of downtown Kansas City. Here’s a timeline of travel conditions between now and Thursday morning.
Snow fall amounts across most of the Kansas City metro will range from one inch north of KC, to four inches, if not more south and especially southeast of Kansas City. The farther south you travel, the snow should get heavier. This will be the most snow some cities in Oklahoma have seen in almost seven years.
I will show you a regional view of expected snowfall totals farther down in the blow, but first I want to show you the predicted snowfall from our four most popular models used in the Storm Track 5 Weather Center. Those models include the North American Model (NAM), The Global Forecast System (GFS), The European Model (EURO) and the Rapid Precision Mesoscale Model (RPM).
The RPM is our in-house model. The other three models can be found, free of charge, on the internet but the RPM is proprietary. We pay a fee for access to the data. We use all of these models as guidance to steer us in the direction of an accurate forecast. Here’s a comparison of what the models are showing Kansas City for the upcoming storm.
Again, the above graphic shows only projected totals for Kansas City. And the models are all pieces of the forecast puzzle. I’ve crunched the numbers, analyzed the trends and applied meteorological rules and here’s what I’ve come up as a regional snowfall forecast.
The path of the main upper low should keep the heaviest snowfall along Interstate 44 from southwest of Oklahoma City to St. Louis. The purple area should get at least four inches of snow and could possibly get a lot more. The forecast gets difficult south of I-44 as there may be enough warm air in the system for snow to mix with sleet or freezing rain from near Tulsa southward into Texas and southern Arkansas and from Springfield south into the mountains of northern Arkansas.
There is also a distinct cut-off in snowfall totals just north of Kansas City. It’s possible areas of northern Missouri could get little more than a dusting out of this storm. Here’s a closer look at our snow forecast for Kansas City and surrounding areas.
Kansas City’s first snowflakes fell in the middle of October. Since that time, we’ve seen a little more than 14 inches of snow. We will likely get more snow in the next two days as our latest winter storm rounds into shape.
Kansas City's first snowflakes fell in the middle of October. Since that time, we've seen a little more than 14 inches of snow. We will likely get more snow in the next two days as our latest winter storm rounds into shape.
