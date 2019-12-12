The watching is over. Now it appears to be a waiting game to see how a winter storm will impact Kansas City late this weekend into early next week. In other words, enjoy Friday with highs in the 50s because it’s about to get a whole lot colder and probably snowier by the time you head back to work on Monday.

We are tracking this storm, that Thursday evening was south of the Aleutian Islands near Alaska.

This storm is forecast to carve out a large upper level low pressure area that will send a plume of moisture into the Midwest. That moisture rolling over the top of cold air at the surface will result in a large swath of snow.

As of Thursday night, the computer models, which we use as guidance in forecasting, were starting to agree on timing of the storm. At this time, it appears light to moderate snow could begin during the Chiefs game on Sunday.

Here’s a radar simulated snapshot using the European weather model that is valid for Sunday at 2 p.m.

If the snow forecast plays out like this, then we could expect light snow to begin during the second half of the Chiefs game. Even though I’m showing one model here, two other pieces of data, the American Model and the North American model, both bring the area of snow at least to I-70 starting Sunday afternoon. The European model was the last piece of guidance to buy into this solution and now it appears all three are on board with an accumulating snowfall for most of eastern Kansas and western Missouri starting Sunday.

As you will see by looking at the graphic below, light snow should increase to moderate snow by Sunday evening.

Also notice on the above graphic that there is a distinct cut-off of the snow along Highway 36 over northern Missouri Sunday evening. Whether the snow will continue moving north or stall along Highway 36 will depend on the track of the storm.

The American Model, all week, brought the snow to the Iowa border while the Euro has kept the snow farther south. Now it appears even the Euro is buying into the idea the snow will cover most, if not all, of the northern Missouri and northern Kansas by Monday morning.

Snow will continue Sunday night, overnight into Monday morning. The snow may pick up in intensity early Monday before tapering to flurries as the storm moves away Monday afternoon. I’m not expecting blizzard conditions, but it now appears there will be accumulating snow fall and snow-covered roads and highways to drive on during the day Monday. So, as of Thursday evening, this has the potential to a high impact event.

Each computer guidance model has its own idea of how much snow will fall. The American model favors heavier amounts. This model had a heavy snow bias for a storm that hit us back on Halloween. That makes me think the model is over doing snowfall totals again. So, I’m going to show you how the European model handles the swatch of accumulating snow. At this moment I think 1 to 4 inches of snow is possible across our area with isolated 5-inch amounts possible.

If you have weekend travel plans, you will be fine Friday and Saturday, and likely Sunday morning. But you’ll want to be where you are going by Sunday evening - that’s when the watching and waiting will be over as our strongest storm of the season rolls into the region.

There is little question of whether there will be storm, it looks likely at this point. But the track of the storm could still change and that will have a huge impact on how much snow we watch fall over Missouri and Kansas.