There is still a month left in winter, and in some ways the season is building to quite the crescendo! Tuesday night will be the fifth storm of the month to cross Kansas and Missouri. That’s right, five storms in 19 days!
Already the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Missouri and Kansas, including all of the Kansas City metro. There is also a Winter Storm Watch for far northern Kansas and Missouri.
The next storm is already visible on our radar and satellite composite loop. It was a well-defined spin over Arizona Monday evening. I’ve drawn in a yellow arrow to show you where this storm is moving.
This is not a typical track for a storm to produce snow in Kansas City. A storm track like this in Winter usually results in rain or maybe freezing rain. Why? Because a low moving northwest of Kansas City will pull warmer air into the system.
There is plenty of cold air already in place in Kansas City, and the computer model guidance suggests all the moisture will be in the form of snow. But we must watch for the possibility of some of the snow mixing with or changing to sleet because of the presence of temperatures near freezing.
If it sleets a lot during the storm, our snowfall totals will be less than what they would have been if the precipitation stayed all snow. That’s why I’ve placed a wide range for snowfall totals over the Kansas City metro area.
It will be very possible for the southeast side of the metro to have two inches and sleet while the northwest side of the metro sees up to five inches of snow. Farther north the air should remain cold enough to support all snow, but the tighter upper air temperature gradient will exist near the metro. That could cut snow totals down around KC because sleet accumulates about half as much as snow.
So here are some things to remember:
- Tuesday morning will be dry
- The wintry precipitation won’t start until 4 PM, maybe later
- The worst part of the storm, the heaviest snow & sleet will fall while you’re sleeping
- The heaviest snow will fall over northern Missouri
- Metro KC could have a wide range of snow accumulations.
The next storm showing up arrives this weekend. Right now it’s trending toward being a mostly rain event. If it trends colder than February looks like it could end with a big bang.
