The trees and flowers are blooming, and if April was playing out like it should, our afternoons should be warm with highs in the 60s and we should be waking up to chilly temperatures in the 40s. But this April is proving to be anything but normal.
So far this month, the temperature has dipped below freezing 7 times - a week's worth of freezing temps and we're just in the middle of the month.
|Date
|Temperature
|April 3rd
|30
|April 4th
|30
|April 10th
|25
|April 12th
|31
|April 13th
|27
|April 14th
|30
|April 15th
|30
And now, add insult to injury. As if cold air wasn't enough, here comes a very good chance for accumulating snow, especially over northern Missouri late Thursday night into Friday morning. When I say very good chance of accumulating snow, I'm talking a higher than 50% chance for an inch or two of snow north of Highway 36.
Around Kansas City or near Interstate 70 and areas south of the highway the chance to see that much snow is a lot less, but we might still wake up Friday morning to a wet slushy half inch of snow on the grass and tree limbs. Here's a look at the set up for our next and hopefully last taste of winter.
Wednesday night, as a storm over the Rockies gets stronger, a sharp cold front will develop over the central plains. A big temperature contrast will develop, especially over central Kansas where Manhattan Thursday afternoon will be in the low 40s while Wichita will have temperatures in the 70s.
Along this sharpening boundary, from Wichita to southern Iowa, a moderate to heavy band of rain and snow will develop and over spread eastern Kansas and western Missouri Thursday night. North of the boundary, including St. Joe and towns along Highway 36, the precipitation will likely be rain and sleet, and at times mixed with snow. South of the boundary, including Kansas City, rain with embedded thunderstorms will possible. This band will slowly migrate or shift south by Friday morning as the cold front sags into southern Kansas and southern Missouri.
The colder air will mean a changeover to all snow for those cities and towns closer to Highway 36 and the sagging cold front will bring a better chance for the rain to mix with or change to snow most of our area, including the Kansas City metro. Temperatures at the surface may not fall below freezing Friday morning but falling rain and snow might cool the air above the surface enough for a changeover to all snow for some of us.
How much snow could fall? Here's what we are thinking as I write this Wednesday afternoon.
The snow will come to an end by late morning Friday and temperatures will likely warm back up into the 40s by Friday afternoon. So any snow that falls late Thursday night overnight into Friday will quickly melt and be a distant memory by Friday night, and hopefully the last memory of winter and snow until later this year. After all, it's April and the flowers and trees are blooming.
