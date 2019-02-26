FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Buckle up, the weather ride gets a little bumpy for the end of February and the start or March.
But, there is hope of a nice warm up during the first week of March! Yes, I said it, spring-like temperatures are about a week away! You’ll have to read the whole blog to find out when warmer air arrives. First, let’s navigate the bumpy ride.
The rest of this week is going to be cool, if not irritatingly cold! Below freezing highs and a chance for a wintry mix is possible through Thursday. It won’t be a heavy icing event but the only place we want to see a light glaze is on a donut and not on our streets in the form of freezing drizzle. Could it get any worse? Yes!
An arctic blast will hit us this weekend. Highs will be in the teens and lows will be near zero Sunday morning. Can it get any worse? Yes! There is a chance of snow Sunday.
Okay for those of you still reading this blog let’s talk about the chance of snow. How confident are we about the snow? We are getting more confident each passing hour. Here’s why.
1) We can see the energy that will form into our next storm. It’s easy to see on our radar & satellite composite picture.
I outlined this wave of energy being formed as westerly winds in the Pacific are meeting up with easterly winds blowing of the west coast. This storm is due to arrive in Missouri and Kansas on Sunday.
2) Computer model guidance depicts an area of storm energy over New Mexico and the Texas panhandle Sunday afternoon. Looking down from space all air parcels rotate around an axis. These parcels rotate because of the earth’s rotation. We call this spin vorticity. In the above map, I am showing you areas of positive vorticity. Green is a weak area, dark red is an area of strong energy.) Positive vorticity occurs when the air parcel is rotating counter-clockwise. This creates the air to rise. When air rises, it typically, cools, condenses into clouds and eventually rain or snow falls. The precipitation usually falls along and just north of these areas of positive vorticity. This storm is forecast to move southeast toward Arkansas and weaken by Sunday night. The heaviest snow will follow this track. So, if the track doesn’t change and the strength of the storm doesn’t change then Sunday afternoon, we all should see at least a little snow.
How much? It’s only the middle of the week. Too early to honestly tell. But we are feeling pretty confident it will snow at least a little bit again this weekend. Okay, for those of you still reading the blog, I have some GOOD news. There are strong signs that the middle of next week, (March 6th through 8th) temperatures could get close to 60-degrees in Kansas City. Just check out the forecasted position of the jet stream for March 6th.
Why is a warm up a very real possibility? There are a couple of reasons. The biggest might be the strong ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Ocean. Can you see it on the map? This high is forecast to finally breakdown next week. It’s been blocking up our weather pattern for the last month and finally the block is breaking down. This means the polar low that’s been stuck over southern Canada will retreat back into northern Canada. That means winter relaxes its grip on the Midwest and Kansas City and the middle of next week could feature highs in the 50s and 60s! Yes, a bumpy ride this weekend but the road begins to get smoother starting the middle of next week.
