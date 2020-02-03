FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- This is not what we hoped for when it came to the subject of our next blog. We wish it was titled “More warm weather on the way," but it’s not. Instead, it’s titled “Winter is returning."
So, buckle up because it’s going to get cold tonight. Not bone-rattling cold, but temperatures and will chills will fall into the teens by Tuesday morning. I suggest a hat, scarf, gloves, and a coat if you’re outside for any length of time between tonight and the end of the week.
Stop reading this blog now if you don’t want to know about two chances of snow headed this way. One chance for snow is on Tuesday and there is a chance of snow during the Chiefs championship parade on Wednesday.
Okay, if you made it this far then let’s talk about snow. The first round of snow arrives Tuesday afternoon. That’s when a storm system aloft will spread an area of light snow and sleet into Kansas and Missouri. It’s not expected to be heavy but may last long enough to produce a dusting to 2 inches of snow around the region by Tuesday evening. Here’s a look the forecast weather map for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The map above is just a snapshot of Tuesday at 6 p.m., but we could start seeing sleet and freezing rain develop as early as noon southwest of Kansas City. The wintry mix then spreads across the area on Tuesday afternoon.
The area of sleet and freezing drizzle transitions to snow by late afternoon Tuesday and that sets us up for a few hours of light snow that appears to end by 10 p.m.
Round number 1 could create some hazardous travel Tuesday evening as a combination of cold roads and light snow mix to make conditions slick. We get a break overnight and part of Wednesday morning before a second round of snow spreads across Oklahoma and back into Missouri. Below you can see the forecasted surface features valid Wednesday evening.
The above map shows a large swath of snow stretched from Oklahoma City to nearly Chicago. Bands of snow essentially move right over or just north of Interstate 44 during the day Wednesday. That sets up a narrow band of heavy snow from Oklahoma through Illinois.
The heaviest part of that swath will probably extended from near Springfield through Tulsa to southwest of Oklahoma City. This is where six inches of snow will be common with isolated 7-inch amounts possible.
Parts of the KC metro area could see up to 3 inches of snow. The most likely area to pick up 3 or 4 inches of snow will be south and southeast of the immediate metro area. That means if you live in Butler, Warrensburg, Clinton, Marshall, or Warsaw you could be looking at snow amounts worthy of breaking out the snow blower!
Meantime, the farther north you travel the less snow you will see. Areas north of the KC metro, especially northern Missouri, might get an inch of snow at most. The amounts around the Kansas City metro will vary from 1 to 2 inches in Wyandotte and Platte counties to 2 to 3 inches in Lafayette, Jackson, and Cass counties. The snowfall totals are combined totals from snow that falls on Tuesday and snow that falls on Wednesday.
So, it’s going to snow on Tuesday and again on Wednesday. How does that impact the Chiefs Championship parade?
I would wear several layers as it’s going to be a lot colder than the Royals championship parade. A lot colder! Temperatures will be in the 20s and there is a 50% chance of snow at some point during the parade which starts at 11:30 and the rally that starts at Union Station at 1:30 p.m.
Here’s a forecast timeline of the late morning and early afternoon in downtown Kansas City.
We said at the beginning of the blog that we hoped to talk about more warm weather on the way, but it’s going to be cold and snowy at times. Here’s why I would take a thousand cold and snowy days over one warm day this week: The Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions! Go Chiefs!!!
