FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- For Game of Thrones fans this is a big weekend.
The premier episode of the final season airs Sunday night. But before we get to Sunday night, winter is coming again Sunday morning.
What!? Yes, rain mixing with snow is looking likely Sunday morning in parts of eastern Kansas and western and central Missouri. The weekend chance of snow comes from a storm currently over the western U.S.
The storm is easy to pick out on Water Vapor imagery. Friday afternoon it was spinning over Arizona and New Mexico.
The storm is expected to strengthen as it moves into the southern plains. The upper level energy will spin up a surface low pressure area that will move across Oklahoma Saturday. Here is a look at the forecasted location of the storm Saturday evening.
This storm has many of the same ingredients of a significant winter storm. But this system lacks the very cold air required to change all the moisture over to accumulating snow. Remember there is a counter-clockwise flow around a low-pressure area and low-pressure areas are a regional destination for the wind. This means colder north winds will be drawn into the storm. The north winds will bring in colder air, but will it be cold enough? The rain is expected to intensify Saturday night near or just south of Kansas City with the comma head of the storm setting up very close to Kansas City or just southeast of the metro. This means the heaviest rain could fall early Sunday morning. And when rain falls, some of it evaporates. Evaporation causes the air in the falling rain to get even colder. If this cooling is dynamic enough, then the rain can mix with or change to snow. That appears to happen early Sunday morning.
The big question Sunday morning will be how cold it gets at the surface. As of Friday afternoon, it appeared that Sunday morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. If it snows hard enough or snows before sunrise, then the snow will stick to the grass or elevated surfaces such as roofs and tree limbs. After sunrise, the snow will likely mix back over to rain and any accumulating snow will quickly melt. The data Friday suggested heavier precipitation would fall south and southeast of Kansas City. I took that into consideration when making this snowfall forecast map. There could be a slushy inch or couple of inches of snow on grassy surfaces for an hour or two Sunday morning.
This is a dynamic system so we are very confident in the forecast of a rain/snow mix this weekend. We are also confident parts of the deep south will see significant severe weather. Here is the severe weather outlook for Saturday. This was issued by the Storm Prediction Center on Friday.
Our active weather will continue into the new work week. But the next storm that moves into the central plains will bring warmer temperatures Kansas City. It was also bring more humidity and a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday. So, yes winter is coming again this weekend. Let’s hope it’s the last time we say that this Spring.
