KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- The cold weather continues Wednesday, with wind chills below zero for most of the morning. While temperatures reach up into the 20s Wednesday afternoon, it will feel like it's in the teens, at most, according to KCTV5 Meteorologist Alena Lee.
That biting cold gives way Thursday to snowfall in the Kansas City metro, with two inches or less forecasted for most of the area. You could experience some slick surfaces, so be careful. But this shouldn't be a major weather event like last week's record snowfall.
Alena has more on your forecast for this week:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.