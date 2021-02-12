FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A few flurries or light snow will scatter across our area this evening impacting travel in areas north of the Metro.
For those brave enough to venture out this evening, the metro area can expect about a half inch of powdery snow from the middle evening hours through midnight.
At midnight, a Wind Chill Advisory will go back into effect with wind chill values approaching -20 by morning.
The weekend will be bitterly cold before the coldest two days of winter arrive Monday and Tuesday, with mornings that are sure to be record setters.
If exercise has eluded you for the past week or so, you can still work out a little. Just play it safe and try to stay active indoors if that's an option.
