FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A few flurries or light snow will scatter across our area this evening impacting travel in areas north of the Metro.

For those brave enough to venture out this evening, the metro area can expect about a half inch of powdery snow from the middle evening hours through midnight.

At midnight, a Wind Chill Advisory will go back into effect with wind chill values approaching -20 by morning.

gary 1.jpg

The weekend will be bitterly cold before the coldest two days of winter arrive Monday and Tuesday, with mornings that are sure to be record setters.

If exercise has eluded you for the past week or so, you can still work out a little. Just play it safe and try to stay active indoors if that's an option.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.