FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - It’s that time of year. The time of year when rain can mix with sleet and snow without much notice.
Good thing for Kansas City, our road and air temperatures are above freezing. So despite wintry weather falling from our skies, the roads remain ice free. But remember even wet roads can be slick so take it easy over the next couple of days.
The rain, sleet, snow mix we saw on Monday is just the first of three storms that will impact our area this week. Overnight into Tuesday morning another wave of rain arrives.
The Tuesday morning chance of rain is tied some warmer air that races into the area late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be on the rise overnight, reaching the mid-40s by daybreak Tuesday. The warmer air also comes with some instability so there’s a chance to hear some rumbles of thunder Tuesday.
Tuesday afternoon offers an almost 100% chance of rain as temperatures warm into the low 50s. Tuesday’s rain and warm front are part of a larger system that will get its act together over the Rocky Mountains. That storm system then moves across the central plains, passing right over Kansas City Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
While Kansas City could hear some thunder, farther south there is a chance for a few severe thunderstorms across much of Oklahoma. Some of the stronger storms may spill over into Arkansas and Texas late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. If you look at the above map you can see how marginally severe line marching across the Ark-La-Tex early Wednesday morning. Below is the current severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. It covers a time span from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning.
As I said the storm passes right over Kansas City early Wednesday. If you suffer arthritis, joint pain or headaches, you’ll probably feel it right around the time you wake up Wednesday morning. The storm shifts into eastern Missouri late Wednesday afternoon. Because winds turn counterclockwise around low pressure our winds will turn from the south late Tuesday and night to the north during the day Wednesday. This means a low overcast and colder air will persist most of the day Wednesday. The sky may clear around 6PM Wednesday as the temperature falls into the upper 30s.
We’re not expecting any downpours or flooding from this storm. Instead we get several hours of slow, soaking rains. Gentle enough for the ground to soak it in and maybe fill up a creek bed or a farm pond or two. Here are some projected totals courtesy of our in-house high-resolution computer model. This includes all the rain that falls between Monday and Wednesday morning.
That’s certainly good news at a time when parts of eastern Kansas and western Missouri just moved into moderate drought territory. This rain will help prevent the drought from getting any worse. We’re headed toward one of the drier parts of the year. December and January average just over two a half inches of precipitation. Of course, most of that often falls as snow. Yep, it’s that time of year.
