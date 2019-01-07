Sixty degrees in January! Can we thank El Niño?
There is an El Niño Watch in effect and the Climate Prediction Center says there’s a 90 percent chance of El Niño forming before winter is over.
Just take a look at today’s jet stream graphic! Where’s the cold air? Northern Canada! Why? Because the global wind patterns are being disrupted by a developing El Niño. The polar jet, (blue arrows) is blowing straight off the Pacific Ocean and not out of Canada.
What’s that mean? Mild air for most of the U-S. Now check out the southern branch of the jet stream, the red arrows. What’s happening here? Warm air, abundant moisture and an active weather pattern across the southern United States.
That map above looks a lot like the one below, doesn’t it? Yeah, the arrows are different colors, but they’re pointed in a similar direction! The map below is a typical El Niño influenced weather pattern!
It’s supposed to be warm and dry across the northern states and wetter and cooler across the south. We dug up the stats for five southern cities and the numbers don’t lie.
Typical El Niño’s produce drier than average Winters across the northern U-S and once again, the stats line up.
Kansas City sits between the warmer and drier areas and the cooler and wetter regions, so our winter numbers should not surprise anyone. So far since December 1st, we have more rain than we should. About three inches on the surplus side. As for temperatures, despite a cold start to December, we are now running about four and half degrees warmer than average.
It will likely get cold again in Kansas City and it will likely snow again. But that’s El Niño too. El Niño shows up about every two years but sometimes doesn’t form for a decade.
We went about a decade, 1997 to 2015, without a strong El Niño, but both of those El Niño years featured a very cold February here in Kansas City. Remember February 2015? Eight inches of snow and temperatures that were 8-degrees colder than average!
Could that happen again? Maybe, but this year’s El Niño doesn’t look as strong as those two episodes. And since no two El Niño events are exactly the same it’s hard to base any future predictions on past episodes. But we know the weather pattern often associated with El Niño and we know it will return. That means when warm days return this Winter we can likely thank or blame it on El Niño.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.