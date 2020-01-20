FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Welcome to a wintry week! Yep, the week ahead looks cold and yucky with several chances for snow, a snow/rain mix and maybe even some freezing drizzle or sleet. Good thing the Chiefs won, or we’d all be in a sour mood after reading this weather blog.
Our wintry weather started Monday with a quick hitting system that raced through the Kansas City metro between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The snow was light, but heavy enough to cause some slick roadways for a short period of time and a couple of crashes. Here are a few snow reports from the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
1) Warrensburg 1.0”
2) Near Kearney 1.0”
3) Dearborn, MO. 0.8”
4) Weatherby Lake 0.4”
It was enough to add a cosmetic coating to our frozen surfaces over most of the metro including this shot from my front yard in Blue Springs.
We’re not done this week, no, far from it. Just look at this radar/satellite composite picture from midday Monday. There is a piece of energy off the California coast bringing rain in California. Meantime, a second and stronger storm is spinning over the northern Pacific, off the coast of Washington and Oregon.
The storm over the Pacific northwest will kick the storm out of southern California and send it into the four corners region of Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado by Tuesday morning. We will start to notice an increase in clouds Tuesday afternoon as the storm approaches the southern Rockies. We’ve got plenty of cold air in place for snow, but this storm appears to bring some warmer air with it as it gets closer to Kansas and Missouri.
This warmer air complicates the forecast for the second half of the week. When it comes to whether, we will see all snow or a mix of snow, rain and freezing rain. I’m leaning toward a mix of snow and rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Colder air north of Kansas City may support more snow along and north of I-70. The Weather Prediction Center, a branch of the National Weather Service, posts 72-hour snowfall outlooks. The WPC's midday Monday outlook places a 50% chance of at least two inches across a large portion of northern Missouri. Closer to Kansas City, there is a 10% to 30% chance of at least two inches of snow. This will change a little bit between now and Wednesday, so make sure to check back to the blog for updates.
Light snow is expected to reach the metro by mid-morning Wednesday. This first round of precipitation should be all snow because the air is cold enough and it looks like the atmosphere will be saturated so, some big, fat, wet snowflakes should begin falling before noon. But again, as warmer air arrives, the snow may mix with or change to a cold rain with surface temperatures sitting around 35 degrees. Yuck.
See the dashed lines that stretch from New Mexico to North Dakota. This represents an elongated area of low pressure. This stretched out storm causes the first round of snow, possibly mixed with sleet and rain Wednesday. You might note on the graphic above the gradual change from blue (snow) to pink (sleet, freezing rain) to green (rain) over the state of Kansas. Evidence that warmer air enters the storm system throwing a wrench into predicting how much snow could fall.
Farther south, rain is more likely than snow or sleet but initially the precipitation could start as a brief period of wintry weather across the Ozarks and areas of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. The first part of the storm meanders across the Midwest through Wednesday night and Thursday. It might not snow or rain the entire time but there is a chance for periods of rain and snow or a mix of both at any time through Thursday evening. Friday, the second part of the wintry week arrives. Below is a radar simulation for Friday morning.
A stronger storm or surface low is forecast to form over Missouri during the overnight hours into Friday morning. If the storm is located in southern Missouri Friday morning, then it will be cold enough for all snow on Friday. If we are to get any snow accumulation, this could be when most of the measurable snow falls.
We saw a similar set up to this a couple weeks ago where it snowed for about six hours and the region picked up between two and five inches of snow. A similar set up Friday would give us similar results.
Check back regularly this week as we update the weather blog, and remember to download the KCTV5 News app to your mobile device. The blog is also posted on the KCTV5 app. Welcome to a wintry week, remember the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.