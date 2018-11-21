The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is just getting underway and already there is potential weather trouble on the horizon.
An impactful Winter-like storm is showing up in the forecast data and it looks like it could create a mess over a large section of the central and northern plains, including Kansas City and surrounding towns.
Before we dig into the storm, note on this holiday hazards graphic that we are NOT expecting any travel problems through Saturday.
However, the potential for Sunday to be a different story is growing! Let’s go over the set up.
Sometimes we talk about potential storms before a storm is even visible on weather satellites, but not this time. The upper level energy we are watching is currently over Alaska. This atmospheric wave is forecasted to drop into the Rockies by Saturday. East of the Rocky Mountains, the upper level storm intensifies as it moves into the plains states.
Below you find the surface map for Saturday evening.
Look at the map above and find the “L”. The upper level storm spins up a surface low pressure in western Kansas.
Air flows counter-clockwise around an area of low pressure. This counter-clockwise flow will help to create gusty south winds and highs in the 60s across much of Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas Saturday afternoon.
The southerly winds will also transport moisture into the storm from the Gulf of Mexico. At the same time, much colder air is spilling into the northern plains from Canada. From here the storm will continue to strengthen as it moves into Missouri Sunday morning.
The surface low pressure area is forecast to move south of Kansas City, as depicted in the map above. When the low is south of KC, our winds will turn to the north-northeast and colder air will rush in to replace the warmer air that is rising into the area of low pressure.
Rising air creates clouds and precipitation and by Sunday morning, there should be a large area of rain changing to sleet then transitioning to snow. This transition zone will be spread out over several hundred miles from Kansas to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Between the rain and the snow there is an area of purple. The purple area indicates where sleet and freezing rain may mix with rain and snow before transitioning to all snow.
Depending where the storm tracks, Kansas City could end up in the “Comma Head” Sunday afternoon. If you look again at the graphic above, you may notice the comma shaped appearance of the area of snow between Kansas City and Omaha.
This area is technically called the “Deformation Zone”. It’s the area where the storm begins stretching because of the change of wind direction within the storm. Like a storm in St. Louis earlier this month, this deformation zone can prolong the snow fall for several hours and add several inches to the storm’s snowfall accumulation.
I’m not going to predict how many inches of snow will fall yet because there is uncertainty as to the speed of this storm and how long Kansas City could remain in the comma head of the storm. That would make a big difference on how much snow falls.
So bottom-line, don’t worry about the storm yet, enjoy Thanksgiving. But when the weekend arrives be aware that a potential Winter-like storm that would impact travel could be looming on the horizon and adjust your plans. Happy Thanksgiving.
