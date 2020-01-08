Don’t get use to these sunny, breezy and relatively warm days in January. It’s going to change by the end of the week, and the 50s & 60s will be gone.
The mechanism for change is a one-two whammy from the west coast. Two pieces of energy, that will team up to 1) drop the temperatures and 2) bring us a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.
We will start to notice a change Thursday morning. Strong southerly winds and relatively humid air for January will combine to form low clouds across our area. We might see a few patches of drizzle or scattered showers Thursday.
The yellow lines on the map below are called isobars or equal lines of barometric pressure. Typically, the closer the lines are together, the stronger the winds. We should have a breezy, warm day Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees under mainly cloudy skies with a chance for drizzle or light rain showers.
The southerly winds will pump moisture into our region from the Gulf of Mexico. This should set the stage for rain becoming more widespread by Friday afternoon as the relatively humid air meets up with the strong cold front surging our way. The front will stall south of Kansas City. Cold north winds will slowly funnel below freezing temperatures into northern Missouri and northeastern Kansas. So, the forecast for Friday is cloudy, with a 90% chance of rain with a high in the mid-40s.
On the map above there is an “L” or low-pressure area over northern Oklahoma. This is the storm that will strengthen and bring the region a good chance for wintry weather Friday night and Saturday. The low-pressure area in Oklahoma will move along the stalled cold front. It will pull in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and wrap in cold air from the north. This process will last through the day Friday. The result will be a growing area of rain and thunderstorms with heavy rain just south of Kansas City.
Below the cold front, temperatures will be in the 50s Friday afternoon. Above, or north of the cold front, temperatures will drop to below freezing by Friday night. The map below is valid for Friday evening at 9. Notice the heavy rain from Tulsa to St. Louis. Now look at the map below again. The pink area near and north of Kansas City is either freezing rain or a combination of freezing rain and sleet.
Ice accumulations of a tenth to a quarter inch are possible in the pink area Friday evening. The forecast for Friday evening is rain, possibly heavy, mixing with or changing to freezing rain and sleet late. Temperatures falling to 30 around midnight and falling to 23 degrees by Saturday morning.
The big question overnight into Saturday is how warm will the road temperatures be across the area. Will they get cold enough for icy travel?
If conditions come together just right, then the mix of freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleet could continue overnight into early Saturday morning. But the mix of freezing rain and sleet would shift south through the night. Saturday morning bad road conditions may exist right along the Interstate 35 corridor.
Here’s the forecast for Saturday morning - periods of freezing rain and sleet, possibly changing to snow before noon. Steady temperatures in the low 20s. On the map below there is a noticeable, large area of snow over western Oklahoma.
We must watch the part of the storm over Oklahoma. It’s connected to the surface low over you can see over eastern Missouri. The storm is forecast to move toward the Great Lakes. The track and speed will determine whether Kansas City sees a little bit snow or a lot of snow.
Here’s what radar could look like late Saturday afternoon if the storm takes a path that carries it to near Chicago. So for right now, here’s the forecast for Saturday - a period of snow likely, otherwise cloudy and much colder. The high 26. Some accumulation of snow is likely but exactly how much is not known at this time.
If the storm is faster or goes farther south, then Kansas City would see less snow. If the storm is slower and takes this track, then we would see more snow. If the storm goes too far north, then chances are we would see less snow and more snow would fall across Iowa and Nebraska. Get the picture?
It’s still too early to safely talk about snow amounts. But suffice it to say, we should see some accumulation of snow and we should have difficult travel conditions across the Midwest at some point between Friday morning and Saturday afternoon. We will keep you up to date as new information comes into the StormTrack5 Weather Center.
