Hold on to your hats and put some extra rocks in your pockets! Wednesday looks like a tremendously windy day! A “Wind Advisory” is likely and a “High Wind Warning” is possible.
Winds on Wednesday will easily gust to more than 50 miles per hour. There is a chance we could have sustained winds of more than 40 mph that could last for hours.
How and why is this happening? Let’s take a look.
TWO BECOME ONE
Two storms will combine to become a powerful storm in the central U.S. On the satellite picture below, I’ve added a red arrow that points to each storm. One is near the Gulf of Alaska and the other is coming on shore near Los Angeles.
The southern California storm is forecast to slow down as it moves into the desert southwest. Meantime the storm near the Gulf of Alaska is forecast to gain speed and accelerate into the Rocky Mountains.
The storms meet up just east of the Rockies. Once this happens, the southern storm rapidly explodes into a powerful upper level storm. Some computer models even depict a hurricane-like eye forming within the center of the deep, deep low pressure. This rarely happens over land.
POWERFUL WINDS
Wind is created by either air pressure differences or temperature gradients. In this case the strength of this upper low or steep pressure difference between the center of the storm and surrounding air mass will help to generate powerful winds.
These strong winds will be found at 25,000 feet, 10,000 feet and 5,000 feet. For instance, check out the forecast wind speeds at the 850 millibar level or roughly 5,000 feet off the surface. That’s right, the winds at 5,000 feet may exceed 80 miles an hour. All you need is some downward momentum to bring some of that wind to the surface. I’ll go over how that may happen in just a bit.
These powerful winds aloft extend from Texas all the way into Iowa and are evidence of the storms strength. The powerful storm aloft will result in a very strong storm system at the surface.
You can see the surface depiction of the storm on the graphic below. I’ve included the isobars, lines of equal barometric pressure, on the map to give you an idea of the storm’s strength. Isobars are thought of as steps down to the center of the storm. The more lines, the deeper the storm. This storm with a barometric pressure of 28.70 inches of mercury or 972 millibars may be the strongest storm to cross Kansas in nearly 60 years.
HIGH WIND WARNINGS?
Since surface winds blow counter clock-wise around a low, we anticipate south to southeast winds around this storm. The deep low-pressure area also suggests strong, sustained surface winds.
Remember the strong winds aloft? Those same winds are transporting lots of humid air into the storm which is turned into clouds and eventually rain. All that moisture suggests downpours are possible. Heavy rain can bring the wind aloft to the surface.
I showed you earlier how the winds at 5,000 feet were blowing at more than 80 miles an hour. If the rain can bring some of that wind to the surface, computer models suggest we’ll have winds gusts or more than 50 mph Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Winds this strong should be enough to prompt at least a “Wind Advisory” and maybe a “High Wind Warning”. High Wind Watches were already out Monday afternoon in parts of Kansas.
Also, despite the wind threat, the severe thunderstorm threat appeared low at this time, although we could have a non-thunderstorm related wind damage thanks to the gusty winds over the area on Wednesday.
March winds can be wild, and this Wednesday appears to be a classic example.
