FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- I’ve been getting this question a lot lately: Where’s the snow?!
Our first inch of snow fell back in the middle of October. That seemed to be a harbinger of things to come. Another snowy fall and winter! Or, so we thought... We had a little more snow around Halloween and another half inch on Veterans Day. At that point, we were keeping pace with last year when we ended up with an above average snowfall year of roughly 25 inches.
But over the last month, we’ve had a trace of snow. That’s it. A trace. Here’s how this year’s snowfall season stacks up to last year through Dec. 7. We are way behind.
That might be good news for some and not so good news for others. So, where’s the snow? Not here and likely won’t be here in Kansas City for at least another week.
Even though the map below is just one piece of data, the weather pattern is just too dysfunctional right now to bring us snow. Where we’re cold, there’s no storm. When there’s a storm, it’s too warm for snow. In other words, I don’t expect much more than a rogue flake over the next seven days in Missouri or Kansas.
Next week, it will definitely be cold enough for snow. Between Monday night and Wednesday, bitterly cold air settles into our area. But you need a storm for snow and Kansas City just isn’t in the right spot.
A pair of fast moving surface storm systems will race across the northern plains. One on Monday. A second system arrives Thursday. Snowfall totals with the first system will be enhanced due to the extremely cold air that will result in high liquid to snow ratios over the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
You can see those snow totals on the map above.
But not here in Kansas City. We just get bitterly cold as a lobe of the Polar Vortex sinks into the upper Missouri River valley. It reaches all the to Oklahoma and Arkansas. One storm goes north of KC and another storm, seen on the map below, slides across Texas. Too far south for Kansas City to get any impact. It will probably rain across the southern plains and, yeah there could be a few snow flakes or sleet pellets mixed for good measure across southern Oklahoma, southern Arkansas and north Texas... but not here in Kansas City.
What about the other storm on the map above? The one in the Pacific Ocean? Where’s that headed? I’m glad you asked. Let’s jump ahead to Friday of next week.
By Friday, the Polar Vortex will retreat back to near the Arctic Circle. The cold air will go with it. Our highs here in KC will be near 50. It could be a lot warmer across Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. Also, notice the “L”? That was the storm in the Pacific on Tuesday.
Friday, the storm moves across the Gulf coast states. Too warm for snow here and probably too dry for any rain as this storm doesn’t get its act together until it reaches the southeastern U.S. next weekend. Does this recent snow-less pattern mean we aren’t going to have a “White Christmas”? It’s way too early to know. And, there’s still time for our relatively uneventful weather pattern to become more active.
Maybe by the end of the month when you ask, “Where’s the snow?" we can show you a storm that brings at least a chance for some winter excitement.
