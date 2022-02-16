FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at midnight tonight. That will last until 6 p.m. Thursday.
How much snow will we end up with?
That is the $64,000 question. But, as we get closer to the event, the models are coming to somewhat of an agreement.
6 inches to 8 inches is the most common thought across the metro right now, with the heaviest amounts on the southern side of the metro.
The later model runs have the Northland increasing snow expectations, with slightly lower totals (from earlier runs) in areas south of the metro.
Don't read too much into that because all models show a very significant snow in all of the metro areas.
The heaviest snow will fall from sunrise through noon, with most areas seeing 6 inches to 9 inches of snow.
Oh, Joy! Bitter cold air will follow for about 36 hours, with a subsequent warmup expected this weekend.
