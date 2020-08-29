(KCTV) -- We busted a weeklong heatwave Saturday as high temperatures fell below 90 for the first time in eight days. And, it’s not looking like we’ll see 90 again for more than a week. That’s because a series of cold fronts will march through Kansas City.
We had out first cold front Saturday. It produced a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain around the region. Much needed rain. The first rain at Kansas City International Airport in 16 days.
We start tracking the next front Sunday. Below is the surface set up for Sunday evening.
High pressure over the Great Lakes will combine with an area of low pressure over southern Canada to bring Kansas City a light southeast wind on Sunday and some spectacular late August weather.
After reaching a high near 80 Sunday afternoon, the temperatures will cool off into the 70s Sunday evening. The cold front you see on the above map arrives before the sun rises Monday morning.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through rapidly early Monday morning.
Many on the Missouri side of the state line will miss out on rain as it appears this round reaches places such as Atchison, Leavenworth, Lawrence, Olathe, Overland Park, Leawood, Ottawa, Emporia and Paola before moving away by mid-morning Monday. The sun will be out Monday afternoon and it will warm back up into the 80s.
The front slows down once it is south of Kansas City Monday afternoon. A disturbance rides along the frontal boundary and spreads more rain back into Kansas City during the day Tuesday.
The rain ends late in the day Tuesday.
Between Monday morning’s rain and Tuesday’s off-and-on showers and thunderstorms, our lawns and gardens could get a nice drink of water. Areas of south of Kansas City have a chance to see up to two inches of rain between Sunday, August 30th and Saturday, September 5th.
We might be done with rain but we aren’t done with cold fronts.
Once again, our attention turns to the northern plains where the next cold front is on the move during the day Wednesday. This front cruises into Kansas City Thursday morning.
It doesn’t have a lot of moisture to work with, so it likely passes without any rain. However, this front ushers in some drier, less humid air for the end of the week and next weekend.
We busted a heat wave and now it looks like we will bust into September with some typical September weather. Cool mornings and warm but not humid afternoons. Sounds pretty good right about now!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.