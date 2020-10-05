FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Not done with warm, sunny days. You know days that feel like late summer?
Well, you’re in luck.
We’ve got a stretch of weather that you’ll love if your idea of ideal autumn weather is filled with sunshine, shorts and short-sleeves. Well except for the morning when it will be in the 50s and low 60s for a few hours. Otherwise our afternoons this week will be more late-August like rather than October.
Why is this happening?
We’ve got something called “Upper level ridging” taking place over the central United States. It happens when a bunch of air starts to pile up over a certain area.
This happens because warm air is less dense and takes up more space. It starts rising until it can rise no more, than it starts sinking. As the air sinks, it compresses, squeezes out moisture and warms up. Here’s what that should look like later this week. The yellow arrows are the jet stream. The upper level winds will shift to an almost summer-time position allowing the southern 2/3rds of the U.S. to experience above average temperatures. That’s anywhere shaded in orange on the map below.
Above average everywhere except the Gulf coast states but they might be dealing with Hurricane Delta by the weekend. But back here in Kansas City, we will warm up and it will be dry. If you 80-degree afternoons then look below at our 7-day forecast.
Warm spells in October are nothing new. 80-degree days in October in Kansas City have been around a long time. I loved this tweet from the Kansas City National Weather Service Office. NWS KC sent this out early Monday in advance of the expected warm up.
There are a couple of cooler days showing up next week but overall the warmer than average weather pattern could persist through the middle of the month. The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 8 to 14 day outlook that goes out through October 18th favors above average nighttime lows and afternoon highs as we head into the second half of the month.
So there you go. If you’re not done with sunny, warm days then you’re going to love the next couple of weeks. Sorry cool weather fans, just remember your colder days are coming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.