FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Sometimes, Mondays are hard. Sometimes rainy days are hard. Put them together and you get tomorrow. A rainy, raw Monday that will feel more like a day on a commercial fishing boat in the north Atlantic.
We are talking rain and 42 degrees and a stiff north wind at 15 mph when you walk out the door Monday morning. That’s warm raincoat and layers weather. Monday makes me think of a weather image we used to show called “Puddle-Ducky.”
Cute little duck. But, Monday won’t be so lovable. We’ve got a well-defined storm headed our way. The storm, in this case, is a large surface area of low pressure that on Sunday evening was spinning over west Texas. It was picking up lots of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and Gulf of Mexico and transporting that moisture, in the form of rain, into the central and southern plains.
There is a counter-clockwise flow around surface low pressure areas. So as this storm gets closer to Kansas City, the rain shield will move in from the south then essentially stall as the low spins across Oklahoma and Arkansas on Monday.
The counter-clockwise flow will also cause a stiff north wind to blow toward Kansas City. That blustery north wind will drop temperatures into the 30s and low 40s across our area as Monday unfolds. Here’s a radar and temperature simulated forecast map for Monday afternoon:
The rain will be steady and at times could become heavier, especially south of Kansas City.
Over southern Kansas and southern Missouri, up to two inches of rain will be possible. There are flood watches in effect through Monday afternoon across the southern parts of Kansas and Missouri.
Here in Kansas City, we are slightly below average when it comes to rain for the month of February. But after Monday, we will likely make up that deficit as a half inch to an inch of rain is possible near and along Interstate 70.
When you look at the map below, you will see an inch of rain is possible from Salina, Kansas all the way to St. Louis.
The rain is expected to taper to drizzle by Monday evening. There might be a lull in the rain as colder air oozes into the region.
Once the cold air is in place, a second, smaller, upper level storm will race down the Missouri river valley on Tuesday. This disturbance will create an area of light to moderate snow that will last well into Tuesday night. The snow will taper to flurries early Wednesday.
Here’s a look at Forecast Track for Tuesday afternoon:
The best chance for accumulating snow will be over northern Missouri where it could snow hard enough and long enough for the snow to overcome warm ground temperatures. That means there could be a few inches of heavy, wet snow on the ground by Wednesday morning in areas north of Interstate 70.
At this time, the bullseye for heaviest snow appears to be targeting far northeastern Missouri, southeast Iowa and northwestern Illinois.
There is some good news. Next weekend looks like another chance to see temperatures warming into the 50s.
But, before we get there we’ve got to make it through a Monday -- a rainy and cold Monday. Maybe Puddle-Ducky should get a bigger coat.
