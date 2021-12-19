It’s no surprise to Kansas Citians that this December has been unusually warm.
Not to mention a very dry one as well with only 0.19” of rain picked up at KCI and still no measurable snow. Normally, Kansas City sees its first measurable snowfall (0.10” or greater) by late November.
It’s certainly a change from the last three years when we’ve seen our first snow arrive by October. In fact, October 2018 was a record-breaking year when Kansas City saw its earliest measurable snow ever.
Speaking of records, we set two new daily high temperature records this month including matching the all-time warmest December day when KCI reached 74-degrees on Dec. 15. That's happened four times now according to data by the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
With only 12 days left in the month it would not be a surprise if we broke the record for warmest December ever, especially considering the week leading up to Christmas will likely feature above normal temperatures each day.
By Christmas day it doesn’t look like we’re stepping away from the unseasonably warm air despite a cold front that is expected to sweep through the area. There’s still time for the data to change, but it doesn’t look like we’re in for any precipitation and we’ll likely continue to see above normal temperatures through the end of the year.
According to the Climate Prediction Center a majority of the country is favored to see above normal temperatures while the central and southern half of the country should expect below normal precipitation through the beginning of the new year.
One of the reasons we've been seeing big swings in our temperatures and a drier than normal start to the winter season can be attributed to the La Niña pattern. Of course, there are other factors that play into our weather as well. For example, early in the week two storm systems will sandwich a ridge of high pressure in the middle of the country leading to tranquil weather for areas east of the Rockies.
This pattern doesn't shift until the second half of the week, but even then our weather doesn't seem to change much outside of warmer than normal temperatures. Those who want snow and for colder temperatures will just have to be patient. And just as a reminder, the winter solstice begins on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 9:59 a.m. CST.
