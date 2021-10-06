FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- When you look outside your window, the gray skies give the appearance of fall. And when you step outside, the cooler temperatures also make it feel like the season. But, even though fall started a few weeks ago, we might have to make a short pit stop back to summer as we head into the weekend.
A ridge of high pressure is going to build in across the region by Friday and Saturday. This will turn our winds from the south and bring in a much warmer air mass. Temperatures are expected to climb 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.
The two main models meteorologists look at long-range are the GFS (American) and the ECMWF (European). The GFS model is projecting we could shatter Saturday’s record. The record stands at 90 degrees, which was set back in 1963.
Since we are still a few days out, the Storm Track 5 weather team has been on the more conservative side. We expect highs to be very warm, mainly upper 80s warm, but would not be surprised if we get close or even match the record.
90-degree temperatures are not unheard of for our area this late in the year. In fact, Oct. 7, 2020 was the latest time we hit 90 degrees for the year. This time around, it would be a little later than that. But, the latest Kansas City has ever hit 90 degrees was back on Oct. 30, 1950.
After near-record heat Saturday, we’ll be watching a storm system out west develop and get very close to the area.
Sunday is where we are expecting to begin to see changes. High temperatures might be slightly cooler because of the extra cloud cover, but a cold front doesn’t swing through until late Sunday night.
Most models have pulled back on how fast this system will push through. If it continues to be slower than previous projections, we may not get any rain for most of Sunday until the Chiefs game.
The timing is key and the GFS shows a quicker moving system. If that were the case, we would have rain and a few storms develop by the second half of the Chiefs game.
If the European model is correct, we wouldn’t see a single drop in the metro until overnight Sunday into the early morning hours on Monday. There’s still a little time to fine tune this forecast, but the way things look I would pack rain gear just in case you plan to be out at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Sunday night.
For those who are waiting for rain, it’s still on the way! And for those who are just not ready to let go of summer, there’s a little shot of warmth heading your way as well.
