FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - Recent warm temperatures have put some of us behind when it comes to seeing our first freeze of the season. For instance, over northern Missouri the growing season usually comes to end Monday. But with temperatures forecast to return to 80-degrees by mid-week it left us wondering when we might see our first freeze of the fall.
The weather pattern will see a major fluctuation later this week so our first freeze of the season might be less than two weeks away. When do most of us experience our first freeze and an end to the growing season? Here’s a sampling of average first dates taken at several sites over the last 30-years.
The growing season should have ended Monday in northern Missouri and a week from now in north-central Missouri. Kansas City can often see the grass staying green and the Mums flourishing until the end of October. If we make it that far this year. There are strong signals showing up in the long-range data that the first freeze could hit us by October 25th. One of those signals is the cold air building over Canada. Take a look at the temperatures Monday afternoon across Canada.
Mid 30s might not seem that cold but remember this time of the year, the length of day is quickly shortening and the sun angle is getting lower in the sky over the northern latitudes so colder nights will get even colder and eventually a piece of that cold air is going to migrate south into the U.S. The Climate Prediction Center, following some climate and computer guidance, hints at some much colder than average air heading our way early next week. Here’s the C-P-C’s eight to 14 outlook.
Kansas City is favored to see below average temperatures heading into the third week of October. Our typical high that time of year is 64 to 66 degrees. The average low temperature is 43 to 45. Computer guidance suggest temperatures may be 12 to 15 degrees cooler than average. That means daytime highs around 50 and overnight lows possibly dropping into the 20s.
The first hard freeze of the season looks likely over the Dakotas, Nebraska, Minnesota and Iowa. The C-P-C’s eight to 14-day experimental risk of hazardous weather outlook places portions of Missouri and Kansas, including Kansas City, in a moderate risk (40% chance) of seeing sub-freezing temperatures in the 20s between October 20th and October 26th. There is a slight risk (20% chance) of sub-freezing temperatures along and south of Highway 54 in Kansas and Missouri stretching all the way south in Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Good news if you are tired of mowing your lawn. Bad news if you are still trying to get grass seed sprouting this fall. If you are, keep watering, there is only a very small chance we will see above average rainfall through the 25th of the month. We knew colder temperatures would eventually get here. So enjoy the roller coaster ride the next couple of days. We’ll be in the 80s Wednesday and then comes our next big drop and this one might bottom out below freezing.
