FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - We are headed into the second half of November, the final two weeks of meteorological Fall and we are on pace to finish with one of the top 10 driest Autumns on record.
I searched records all the way back to 1880 to see where this year ranked. Here’s how 2020 stacks up against the rest.
That’s right, 2020 is currently the 8th driest Autumn on record. But it might not stay that way. We’ve got a fairly warm week ahead with highs slated to hit the 70’s at least two days this week and by Friday the humidity should increase enough to set up a rain chance this weekend.
Saturday afternoon, as highs warm into the 60’s, a cold front moves into the area. The front should provide enough lift to increase rain chances across the area.
The cold front will be a slow mover so there is a chance for a long lasting, soaking rain to develop across northern Missouri and eastern Kansas. Medium range data suggests up to an inch of rain will be possible by the time the rain ends Sunday afternoon.
If we pick up close to an inch of rain, then 2020 will fall out of the top 10 driest Autumns. If it doesn’t rain this weekend, the Autumn of 2020 will move into the top five driest Fall seasons on record.
Right now, judging by the strength and timing of the cold front, I’d bet on rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.