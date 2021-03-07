KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Don’t get too used to these warmer than normal temperatures because changes are coming!
After a very quiet first week of March, our weather pattern turns a bit more active as we dive deeper into the next week.
One of the reasons for our quiet weather is the weak and disorganized jet stream. Once the jet stream strengthens and becomes better organized is when we’ll be looking for our next storm system to develop.
Dominant southwesterly flow will allow for moisture from the gulf to increase across the area which will set the stage for active weather to return.
An increase in moisture will also reduce the fire danger in our area.
As a cold front interacts with this somewhat unstable airmass, we’ll see showers develop along the front Wednesday into Thursday.
So far our long-range models are in good agreement with the timing and location of this front. After the front moves through it’s expected to stall somewhere in the region. Where this front stalls is still being ironed out. If it's closer to our area we'll see additional rain by Friday.
At this point, I’d keep the rain gear close by with active weather expected as we head into next weekend as a second storm system will develop.
It also looks colder as temperatures could be 20 to 30 degrees cooler than what we experienced for the first weekend of March.
