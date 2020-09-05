(KCTV) -- Big temperature swings usually wait until October, but this is 2020 so why not have an unusually strong cold front arrive Labor Day night. A cold front that could drop our temperatures nearly 40 degrees in over a few hours.
Yes, it could be near 90 for some us Monday afternoon only to wake up Tuesday morning to temperatures in the low 50s to go along with a cold rain.
So, how do we get there? Check out the surface map from Saturday evening.
A strong southerly wind is blowing across the plains states and the Rocky mountains toward a deepening area of low pressure or mid-latitude storm.
The storm is on the map above. It is centered on the Nebraska/South Dakota border. The winds are racing across the region toward that storm causing it to become stronger.
That means Sunday here in Kansas City will be windy and very warm. Expect highs to reach the low 90s Sunday with gusty south winds to near 40 mph.
The two low pressure areas, seen on the map above, will combine and create more strengthening of the storm. The counter-clockwise winds around the strong storm will push a cold front through Kansas City Monday morning, Labor Day. But, the front will stall and temperatures will range from the 60s north of the front to the upper 80s or even low 90s south of the front.
Monday night, an upper level storm will track along the front. That will signal the start of several rounds of rain and thunderstorms. The first one you can see on the map below arrives Monday night around 10 PM.
The front will remain stationary until Tuesday when the wave that brings Monday night’s thunderstorms slowly pushes the front farther south. Scattered showers and a wide range in temperatures can be expected through Tuesday afternoon.
Finally, on Wednesday, all of us should be experiencing highs in the 50s and morning lows in the 40s with periods of rain. Periods of rain may continue into the end of the week. It’s possible several waves of rain will help produce more than three inches of rain across our area by Friday morning at 7 a.m.
Temperatures in the 40s & 50s and a cold rain on top of that. Sounds like October, but we won’t have to wait that long this year. October-like weather is just a couple days away.
