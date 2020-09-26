(KCTV) -- We hit 90 degrees on Saturday. Perhaps summer’s last hurrah, as a strong cold front arrives Sunday.
It doesn’t look like we’ll see 90 again for at least the next 10 days and the deeper we get in October, the less and less likely it becomes for temperatures to reach the magical mark.
So, let’s talk about the strong cold front. It arrives in Kansas City right around daybreak Sunday. At that time, our temperature is probably around 66 degrees -- the warmest it will be all day.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the metro before a steady rain and drizzle settles in for most of the morning. The rain will come with some slowly falling temperatures. Rain will continue, off and on, well into the afternoon so that by 5 p.m., rain and thunderstorms will shift to just southeast of Kansas City while stronger, perhaps severe thunderstorms set up farther south.
The stronger thunderstorms are forecast to form across an area that has a chance to see warmer temperatures and higher humidity on Sunday.
South winds will continue across southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri into Sunday afternoon as temperatures climb into the 80s. The arriving cold front will clash with the warm and humid air, creating an environment where a few of the thunderstorms could have strong enough updrafts to where large hail bigger than quarters could form and prompt a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings.
Below is the Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook area for Sunday. Green means there is a marginal risk.
As I mentioned at the top of the blog, Kansas City will see its warmest temperature Sunday morning. Cooler air will filter in behind the front and the rain will cause some additional cooling as some of the falling rain evaporates, chilling the air around the dissipating rain drops.
Here’s the day planner for Sunday:
We’ve gone 15 days without rain and September’s rainfall is well under average. The recent dry spell has dropped the yearly rainfall total to about an inch below average.
Sunday’s rain and thunderstorms don’t look like toad stranglers, but there might be a few areas that pick up downpours of rain at times. Using our in-house high resolution rainfall model as guidance, it appears most of us will see a half inch to an inch of rain.
The rain will taper off Sunday evening, setting the stage for a chilly Sunday night and Monday morning as the temperature drops into the 40s for overnight lows.
The cool, unsettled weather will continue into Monday afternoon as mostly cloudy skies hold temperatures in the 60s all day.
Yep, it appears summerlike temperatures near 90 may be a thing of the past, perhaps until next Spring or Summer. So, today might have been summer’s last hurrah. Ah, it was good while it lasted.
