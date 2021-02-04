FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- After a snowy and colder start to Thursday, even colder air is still expected by this weekend.

weather 1.png

Saturday will start out with light to moderate snow showers that will likely last for the first half of the day. Anywhere from 1 to 2 inches are on the table, especially for areas north of the river. But, it’s the arctic air that really has our attention. This lobe of bitter cold air will expand southward across the Midwest and bring some of the coldest air so far this season by Sunday. (The numbers shown in the graphic below are feels-like temperatures, also known as wind chill.)

weather 2.png

Temperatures will bottom out in the single digits Sunday morning with wind chill values near or several degrees below 0. Dangerous cold is expected to persist through next week with afternoon high temperatures struggling to get out of the teens and 20s.

weather 3.png

But, cold like this is not unusual nor is it record breaking. There’s no doubt this winter seems pretty mild compared to others in the past, especially when we’ve only reached the single digits one time this winter. That happened Christmas morning when KCI reached a low of 6 degrees. On average, Kansas City sees 13 days in the single digits for the entire winter. The most single-digit days ever for the winter season was 38 back in 1917-1918.

weather 4.png

Sunday's forecast might make you wish you were in Tampa with a high temperature of 73 degrees and a chance of showers. Meanwhile, in Kansas City we'll try to soak in any sliver of sunshine with temperatures topping out in the low 20s Sunday afternoon.

weather 5.png

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.