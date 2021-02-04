FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- After a snowy and colder start to Thursday, even colder air is still expected by this weekend.
Saturday will start out with light to moderate snow showers that will likely last for the first half of the day. Anywhere from 1 to 2 inches are on the table, especially for areas north of the river. But, it’s the arctic air that really has our attention. This lobe of bitter cold air will expand southward across the Midwest and bring some of the coldest air so far this season by Sunday. (The numbers shown in the graphic below are feels-like temperatures, also known as wind chill.)
Temperatures will bottom out in the single digits Sunday morning with wind chill values near or several degrees below 0. Dangerous cold is expected to persist through next week with afternoon high temperatures struggling to get out of the teens and 20s.
But, cold like this is not unusual nor is it record breaking. There’s no doubt this winter seems pretty mild compared to others in the past, especially when we’ve only reached the single digits one time this winter. That happened Christmas morning when KCI reached a low of 6 degrees. On average, Kansas City sees 13 days in the single digits for the entire winter. The most single-digit days ever for the winter season was 38 back in 1917-1918.
Sunday's forecast might make you wish you were in Tampa with a high temperature of 73 degrees and a chance of showers. Meanwhile, in Kansas City we'll try to soak in any sliver of sunshine with temperatures topping out in the low 20s Sunday afternoon.
