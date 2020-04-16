FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The Winter Storm Warning continues for Nodaway, Worth, Mercer, Gentry and Harrison counties until 7 a.m. Friday. Meantime, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for a handful of counties along Highway 36. Here's a look at the latest advisories map:
Rain and snow will continue to fall near and along a strong temperature gradient north and south of the Missouri River. North of the front, temperatures are in the 30s. South of the front, this afternoon temperatures have soared into the 50s and 60s. So it makes sense that snow is expected in the colder air while rain and a few thunderstorms are expected in the warm sector. Here's a look Forecast Track at 11 p.m.
A surface low pressure will move along the front this evening. Overnight, the low pressure area will be near St. Louis. Because the wind flows counter clockwise around a low pressure area, winds over Kansas City will be out of the north later tonight. This will force the cold front to move south of Kansas City and a changeover from rain to snow should occur during the overnight hours.
The snowfall forecast is a tough forecast. Most if not all of the falling snow could melt on contact until the surface temperature drops closer to freezing early Friday morning. However, it does appear northern Missouri will get enough snow to shovel or plow off paved surfaces. There could be more snow on grassy and elevated surfaces. So, here's the latest thinking on possible snowfall amounts.
This is playing out to be a rare big snow for the middle of April. The good news is that it warms up rapidly. Temperatures are in the 60s this weekend.
