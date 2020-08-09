FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The rainiest months, historically speaking, of the year are behind us.
May, June, and July typically deliver just under 15 inches of rain every year. Between May 1 and July 31 of this year, we picked up 15.62 inches of rain. But, two-thirds of that fell during the fifth rainiest July on record.
We are a third of the way into August and so far we are about a half inch below normal in the rain gauge. However, that might not be the case by end of this week. Several chances of rain are in the forecast and the first one arrives Monday evening.
Check out the Sunday evening surface map. Kansas City sits in the warm sector. Lots of juicy air is waiting to interact with a cold front that stretches from western Minnesota to the Rocky mountains.
The front will move steadily during the day Monday. As it nears Kansas City, our temperatures will be near 90. We will have a lot of energy and moisture residing over our area. Energy that is just waiting for a spark and the front is that spark.
Below is a radar simulation from Monday afternoon. The cold front will provide the lift the air needs for thunderstorms to rapidly develop across the area.
Temperatures will be near 90 degrees by late afternoon Monday. There will be much cooler air aloft. This will allow thunderstorms to grow tall and set the stage for potentially strong downdraft winds that could create some damaging wind gusts in and around some of the thunderstorms.
There is also a threat for large hail. The threat is substantial enough that the Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of Missouri and Kansas in a slight risk severe weather outlook.
The main severe threat looks to fall between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. After sunset, toward midnight, winds at about 5,000 are forecast to increase and that will create more lift in the atmosphere. This means more thunderstorms may form late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The wind threat will be gone but a flash flood threat may increase.
The thunderstorm and rain threat should be out of here by mid-morning Tuesday leaving the rest of the day looking nice but warm with a high in the mid-80s.
This is just the first of three solid rain chances this week. The graphic below shows areas of rising, spinning air in the atmosphere. We call these areas of spin "short-waves." The map below shows you where these short-waves will be located Wednesday at noon.
On the left hand side of the graphic above, you will see another area (shaded from green to yellow) forming near the Rocky mountains. That area is forecast to become a thunderstorm complex that will move across or near the Kansas City area Thursday. That means there is a chance of thunderstorms Thursday into Friday morning.
Three rain chances over five days. Add it up and we could see some hefty rain totals here in eastern Kansas and western Missouri.
If you look closely at the map above, you will see a couple of purple patches. These coincide with 1 to 3 inches of rainfall. So, even though it says .68” in Kansas City, there could easily be a lot more rain very near or even in the metro.
Remember, models like the one above are to be used as guidance when trying to determine how much rain will fall in your backyard. Hopefully this gets you prepared for the week ahead.
We will try and update the blog on Monday afternoon, so check back for more information on an active week of August weather.
