FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- It’s safe to say the chilly days and cold nights have protected Kansas City from widespread severe weather so far this Spring. But, our pattern is about to undergo a change that should result in more typical May weather that could include strong or even severe thunderstorms.
The pattern that’s setting up certainly looks wet with several chances for rain this week.
Monday………30% Chance
Tuesday………30% Chance
Wednesday…60% Chance
Thursday………50% Chance
Friday……………50% Chance
Saturday………40% Chance
Below is a look at the forecast 500 millibar map for Wednesday morning. 500 millibars corresponds to a height where the winds aloft are roughly 20,000 feet above the earth. It’s about halfway up through the atmosphere and it’s a place where these winds at this altitude can influence what happens down here on earth. For instance if you look at the graphic below, I’ve charted these jet stream winds in Blue and Orange. You’ll notice these winds are essentially moving from the left side of the graphic to the right side of the graphic. This type of flow is called a “zonal flow”.
These zonal winds typically result in temperatures that are near or above average. These winds aloft can spin up little ripples in the atmosphere, much in the same way that water flowing down a stream will occasionally swirl. These swirls in the atmosphere get pushed along by the jet stream winds and often result in showers or thunderstorms. This upcoming week, there are numerous swirls forecast to develop in this west to east flow. There’s also another ingredient that could add to the strength of the storms or the amount of rain these upper air disturbances produce. Look at the map above again. See the light green shaded contour? It denotes where ample moisture will be available for thunderstorms. We have not had a lot of humidity so far this Spring, thus we have not had a lot of thunderstorms. But starting Wednesday morning that will likely change as southerly winds at the surface will transport rich, tropical moisture into our area. That moisture will interact with the first of the forecast upper level waves and Wednesday could be a rainy, thundery day for Kansas City.
See the yellow front on the map above? That’s actually not a front but a dryline. A dryline is a boundary that divides dry, arid air from humid, Gulf of Mexico air. This dryline will act as the mechanism of uplift to trigger thunderstorms, perhaps on many days this week. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is watching this area for strong or severe thunderstorms to develop along the dryline Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday evening.
If rain and thunderstorms develop here in Kansas City Wednesday morning then we will likely be protected from severe thunderstorms. But any thunderstorms that develop along the dryline Wednesday evening will get pushed into Kansas City Wednesday night and Thursday morning by the jet stream winds aloft. The dryline will likely remain stationary Thursday and Friday, so there is a chance repeated thunderstorms form near this boundary and eventually end up in our area again Friday morning. A cold front is forecast to finally push through our region Friday night into Saturday setting the stage for another round of thunderstorms. When you add it up, so of us could see nearly three inches of rain.
So, get ready for looks like a stormy week ahead. Of course this is also a good time to remind you, if you haven’t done so already, to download our KCTV5 news app. It includes interactive radar and the forecast is constantly updated there. Cooler weather has kept severe weather, for the most part, away so far this Spring but it looks like that’s about to change and it could stay unsettled the rest of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.