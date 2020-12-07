FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The big weather story this week will be the massive warm up that heads our way for the middle of the week.
We could see temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday but the more likely days for high temperatures in the 60s will be Wednesday and Thursday.
We will be warm, and we will be close to a record on Wednesday, but I don't think any records will be broken.
Here's a look at Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday's record high temperatures.
Tuesday: 69 -- 1946
Wednesday: 68 -- 1897
Thursday: 69 -- 1970
Why the warmup? A cutoff low-pressure area over the Baja of California will be part of the reason. The strong low-pressure area will help to strengthen a ridge of high pressure aloft over the central plains. High pressure areas aloft are really areas of higher heights in the atmosphere.
Since heights are a primary function of the average temperature of the air below the height surface, and air compresses and warms as it descends to the surface, Thus, the higher the heights, the warmer air at the surface.
So bottom-line, it's going to be warm until Thursday evening this week. And Wednesday could be close to a record high.
The same cut-off low that helps to bring us this warmup will bring us a chance of rain and much cooler air for the end of the week and this weekend. The storm is tracking in such a way that is brings us a mainly rain evening with scattered showers, off and on, likely Friday morning.
Since air flows counterclockwise around areas of low pressure, colder air will be drawn into the storm from the north and northwest. This will bring colder into the storm and create the chance for snow showers or snow flurries late Friday night and for parts of the day Saturday.
No accumulation is expected in Kansas City, just colder and blustery conditions through the weekend. So really the big story this week will be another Autumn warmup.
