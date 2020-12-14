(KCTV) -- There’s a chance of snow in and around Kansas City Tuesday evening.
Don’t get too excited, there won’t be enough to plow or shovel. These will be more like snow showers.
Think of it this way: Remember in the summer when it rains for about a half-hour or 45 minutes and then quits? And maybe a few minutes later, it rains again? That’s what this should be like Tuesday evening.
And, since it’s almost winter and the air is drier, the snow should end up very light.
As of Monday afternoon, the storm doesn’t look very strong or well organized on the radar and satellite composite image. Here’s a look at that image below.
But the storm, at both the surface and aloft, is forecast to strengthen later tonight and reach it’s peak intensity over southwest Oklahoma Tuesday morning.
The counter-clockwise flow of air around the surface will help to draw some moist air into the system from the Gulf of Mexico. That helps to bolster the amount of snow that falls over western Oklahoma and western Kansas.
Here’s a radar simulation of what the storm could look like Tuesday morning.
Two to four inches of snow is forecast to fall in western Oklahoma and northwestern Kansas by Tuesday evening. Heads-up if you’re travelling that way. Roads are expected to snow covered and possibly hazardous from Oklahoma City to Amarillo.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western half of Oklahoma and the western half of Kansas for Tuesday.
Why no weather advisories for the eastern half of Oklahoma, eastern Kansas or western Missouri? Because after the storm digs into southwestern Oklahoma and west Texas, it starts to weaken.
- The upper level part of the storm slowly begins to open up.
- The surface low associated with the storm heads due east across the Lone Star state instead of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.
- With the storm moving east, the direction shuts off the moisture inflow into the storm and instead drier, cold air from the northeast starts being drawn into the storm.
So, what was an impressive storm at 10AM Tuesday, becomes less impressive 12 hours later or Tuesday evening. Take a look at the radar simulation below.
A weaker storm and less moisture to work with means Kansas City could see scattered snow showers Tuesday between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. These will be little bands of snow showers that could produce a quick burst of snow.
They will be hit-and miss, so not all of us are going to see snow. The chance for measurable precipitation is about 20% to 30% as of Monday afternoon.
Here’s how our in-house model breaks down the potential snowfall for Tuesday evening.
Tuesday evening could be very frustrating for snow lovers.
For instance, Liberty could see a dusting but Excelsior Springs could only see flurries. Or, Lawrence could get a half inch and downtown Kansas City just snow flurries.
If somehow the storm stays stronger and the surface low tracks a little farther north, then things could change. But for right now, like we said at the start of this blog, there’s a chance to see snow falling from the sky Tuesday evening, just not enough to get overly excited about.
