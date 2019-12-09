It’s only Monday, but already eyes are on the upcoming weekend. There are plenty of holiday events, and the Chiefs are home taking on the Denver Broncos. As of Monday afternoon, there is a least some potential that the Sunday afternoon game could be impacted by a storm in the central plains.
The specifics are impossible to know at this time. We don’t know the exact path or the amount of moisture a storm would bring. So many factors that will be revealed over the next several days. So, how do we know there is a potential storm. After all, at this point, the storm is just a product of computers models but even today the energy available to generate this storm is visible on satellite.
It might be 4,000 miles away, but the strong upper level winds out in the Pacific today will likely follow the same pattern that many storms before it have traveled over the last couple of months. Again, the end result for KC is impossible to know today but it bears watching as we head into the weekend.
Computer data suggests these strong winds aloft will carve out an upper level trough of low pressure over the western United States this weekend. The strong winds around the base of the trough will have a Pacific Ocean connection and will have ability to transport Pacific moisture into the central plains. Below is the forecast position of the upper level winds or the Jet Stream this weekend.
As the upper level low pressure is moving into the Rockies, cold air will be oozing into the Mississippi, Missouri and Arkansas River valleys behind a cold front that arrives Saturday in Kansas City. Warm, tropical Pacific Ocean air overriding the layer of cold air can result in a large area of steady snow.
Will it happen this time? Depends on the strength of the upper level storm. The data, so far this autumn, has over-promised on many storms and in the end, the result of these storms has under-delivered. Colorado and western Kansas may have a better shot of accumulating snow this weekend. Here’s why!
An area of high pressure at the surface will be responsible for the cold air in place this weekend. High pressure is usually associated with dry, sinking air. The high is forecast to be located in northwestern Iowa Sunday at noon. Air spreads out and away from high pressure, so the moisture spreading toward Kansas City from the western high plains may have a hard time reaching the surface because it could evaporate due to the dry air aloft.
As the snowflakes fall, they could evaporate into water vapor. Since evaporation is a cooling process, Sunday could just end up cloudy and cold. What kind of impact will that have on the Chiefs game? Here’s an early outlook at the forecast.
Like we said at the start of this blog. It’s early in the week. A lot can change. It’s too early to change weekend plans. But it’s never too early to keep an eye on the weekend forecast.
