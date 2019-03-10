FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Rising temperatures this week and plentiful mid-week rainfall could have rivers in Missouri and Kansas on the rise.
That’s because of melting snow in Nebraska and Iowa. The water from the melting snow runs off into nearby rivers and streams. Since there are no reservoirs between here and there to capture the extra water it flows into Missouri and Kansas and pushes our river levels higher.
It happened over the weekend. Nearly and inch of rain and temperatures above freezing resulted in a rapid rise on many waterways. As of late Sunday evening there were twelve Flood Warnings in effect in the area watched by the Missouri Basin River Forecast Center, including the Platte River near Agency. The hydrograph above shows how the Platte River rose from around 8 feet on Friday to near 26 feet by Sunday afternoon. Enough to cause moderate flooding in the area.
Fortunately, this time the river is forecast to crest Monday afternoon at just over 26 feet. However, it will rise again with more rain in the forecast. But how much? The forecasted rise through Thursday only brings minor flooding back to the river. But this next storm could bring more rain than we saw Saturday and warmer temperatures farther north into Nebraska and Iowa.
Let’s go over the set-up. We know there is a storm. In fact, there are two storms. We can see both of them on the latest radar and satellite pictures that are coming into the Storm Track 5 Weather Center. Here is a snapshot from Sunday afternoon.
The smaller storm arrives first. It will move into the southern plains and send a couple waves of energy toward Kansas City beginning Tuesday morning. We will see one round of light to moderate rain early Tuesday.
A second wave associated with this upper low arrives Tuesday night. You can see both of the batches of rain on the map below. The first wave is right over KC Tuesday at noon. The second piece of energy that will move our way is over Texas and Oklahoma on the map below.
The bigger storm will move across the Rockies and pick up the smaller storm. This should rapidly intensify the smaller storm. Widespread, steady rain with thunderstorms looks likely from Wednesday morning through Wednesday night.
Tuesday’s rain showers may only produce a quarter-inch or less of rain but when both storms combine, an additional two inches of rain will be possible.
You might notice on the above map that two to three inches of rain will also be possible, not only around Kansas City but also throughout Missouri River valley all the way into South Dakota.
In addition, temperatures are forecast to the rise well into the 40s over the rivers upstream of Missouri and Kansas. Rapidly melting snow and heavy rainfall should send the water on area rivers and streams rising around Kansas City. We will update the river forecasts as we get new information. That’s why there will be a lot of watchful eyes on rivers and streams this week.
