As the saying goes, “perception is reality,” but is it? Let’s use this past winter to test that theory.
I know technically winter doesn’t end until March 20 at 4:58, but seasonal winter records are kept from December 1 to February 28. That’s because winter weather patterns begin showing up in early December and often last until the first week in March when more spring-like patterns take hold.
Except this year. That perception, my friends, has been a reality.
Okay let’s crunch some numbers courtesy of the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill. This winter’s average temperature was 30.2 degrees. That’s 1.1 degrees below normal.
It was only the 41st coldest winter on record. Our coldest temperature this winter occurred on January 30 when the morning low fell to six below zero. You know what? We had a colder morning last winter! Anyone remember the 2018 New Year’s Day morning low of -11 below? This winter we fell below zero only two times. Last winter, that happened 8 times. And last winter the high temperature failed to reach freezing 25 times including a 15 consecutive day stretch from late December 2017 through early January 2018.
So why did this winter feel colder? Maybe because we failed to reach freezing for a high temperature 27 times and our daytime high never topped 64 degrees all winter. That only happens every 5 years. Or could it be the 18.5 inches of snow that fell between December 1 and February 28? Or maybe early season snow storms made winter seem longer. Remember our first snow occurred in October and we had a blizzard in November. Or it could have been the Polar Vortex, which brought us a high temperature of just 5 degrees on January 30.
Ah, the polar vortex, it seems to have shaped perception of a cold winter nationally, but in reality when all the numbers are added up, this winter ended up warmer than average in most parts of the country. This data comes to us from Climate Central, an independent group of climate scientists and journalists who have an expansive data base reserved for this kind of data.
In reality, over the last 30 years winters are warmer than they used to be. That same independent group found Kansas City, St. Joe and Topeka’s winters are warmer than they were three decades ago.
Here’s a chart to show you what I mean.
But this blog was about perception versus reality, and the perception is this winter was cold and snowy. And it was 1.1 degrees colder than normal and we had above average snowfall. And when you compare this winter to recent winter temperature trends this one definitely felt even colder.
So, I guess in this case, perception was reality when it came to the winter of 2018-2019.
